HDFC Bank Q1 update: Advances grow 16% YoY, deposits rise 19%

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday posted its June quarter update for both standalone business and the merged entity. The bank's standalone business witnessed a growth of nearly 16 percent in advances while merged entity's — HDFC Bank + HDFC — advances have risen by more than 13 percent year-on-year.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,15,500 crore in the June quarter, a growth of around 15.8 percent over Rs 13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 0.9 percent over Rs 16,00,600 crore as of March 31, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.

Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank’s advances grew 20.2 percent on-year and around 1.9 percent over March 31, the lender said.

The bank's deposits aggregated to Rs 19,13,000 crore as on June 30, up 19.2 percent as against Rs 16,04,800 crore as the year-ago quarter of last year. Deposits were up 1.6 percent over Rs 18,83,400 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Retail deposits climbed by Rs 38,000 crore during the quarter under review, and were up 21.5 percent om-year or 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter. Wholesale deposits rose 9 percent on-year but were down 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Domestic retail loans soared 20 percent on-year and 4 percent quarter-on-quarter, according to the lender's internal business classification. Commercial and rural banking loans rose 29 percent on-year or 2 percent sequentially while corporate and other wholesale loans grew 11 percent on-year but declined 1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The lender's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 8,13,000 crore as of June 30 end, a growth of around 10.7 percent over Rs 7,34,600 crore on the same period a year ago. CASA deposits were down 2.7 percent over Rs 8,36,000 crore on March end.

Retail CASA rose 11 percent on-year but tumbled 2 percent on a sequential basis. The private lender's CASA ratio stood at 42.5 percent at the end of June quarter as against 45.8 percent in the year-ago period and 44.4 percent at the end of March 2023.

During the reporting quarter, the lender purchased loans aggregating Rs 11,632 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, HDFC Bank said.

Shares of HDFC Bank settled 0.30 percent higher at Rs 1,725 apiece in Tuesday's trade. The stock has gained 6 percent on a year-to-date basis while it has risen 27.53 percent in the last one year.