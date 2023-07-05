HDFC Bank Q1 update: Advances grow 16% YoY, deposits rise 19%

CNBC TV18
homebusiness NewsHDFC Bank Q1 update: Advances grow 16% YoY, deposits rise 19%

By Meghna Sen  Jul 5, 2023 9:14:28 AM IST (Updated)

The lender's standalone business witnessed a growth of nearly 16 percent in advances while merged entity's — HDFC Bank + HDFC — advances have risen by more than 13 percent year-on-year.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday posted its June quarter update for both standalone business and the merged entity. The bank's standalone business witnessed a growth of nearly 16 percent in advances while merged entity's — HDFC Bank + HDFC — advances have risen by more than 13 percent year-on-year.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,15,500 crore in the June quarter, a growth of around 15.8 percent over Rs 13,95,100 crore as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 0.9 percent over Rs 16,00,600 crore as of March 31, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a BSE filing.
