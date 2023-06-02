HDFC Bank launches 'Car Loan Mela' at 650 branches across Central India, Maharashtra 

During the two-day event, being held in partnership with leading automobile brands and car dealers, the customers will be provided to take test drives of the vehicles. The bank will offer on-the-spot loan approvals to eligible customers for all car categories, ranging from standard to premium models.

HDFC Bank has launched a 'Car Loan Mela' in select regions of India. The bank is hosting the event on June 2 and 3, at around 650 branches across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Northern Maharashtra, and Vidarbha.

During the two-day event being held in partnership with leading automobile brands and car dealers, the customers will be provided to take test drives of the vehicles. The bank will offer on-the-spot loan approvals to eligible customers for all car categories, ranging from standard to premium models.

Through the event, the HDFC Bank aims to make automobile finance more accessible, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, by offering a diverse range of loans at affordable interest rates. As per the bank, the 'Car Loan Mela' event is designed to provide customers with a hassle-free experience, ensuring easy access to financing solutions. The bank will offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution for processing loan requests, featuring various repayment configurations and minimising paperwork requirements.