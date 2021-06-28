HDFC Bank acquires 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech

Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms Preeti Nahar and Mr Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise. India's largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Virtuoso Infotech.

Virtuoso Infotech specialises in product engineering and offers customised software solutions for enterprises across a wide range of sectors. The list includes software solutions for Hospitality, Finance, Media, Religious Institutions, Communities, Cloud Computing, Food and Travel industries, using Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

This relationship will strengthen the company's vision to become a reliable software technology partner for Indian Enterprises and the bank's objective to digitise under-served and under-penetrated segments using digital solutions.

“We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso's tech capabilities”, said Ms Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. “We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business.”

"We are looking forward to contribute and make a dent in digital universe with our joint capabilities. Bank has always been supporting companies that help them take digitization to the next level”, said Mr Yogesh Satpute, CTO, Virtuoso Infotech.