Business HCL Tech staff to get variable pay; campus hiring delayed but not deferred Updated : May 20, 2020 07:04 PM IST HCL Tech staff will get their variable pay and bonus for FY20, and the company is not looking to lay off people or cut salaries, Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao VV said. The decisions of increments and promotions though haven’t been taken yet and we will decide on it when the cycle begins, Apparao said. “We have been very careful to ensure that all employees, even those in-between projects, have been paid,” Apparao said.