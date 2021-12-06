HCL Tech announces plan for 12,000 new jobs in US

IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday outlined plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States, in the next five years. The company said it expects to recruit over 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training programme, Rise at HCL. " HCL Technologies announces plan to create 12,000 new jobs in the United States," a statement said.

The company also recently launched its HCL Apprenticeship Program, which offers full-time tech jobs and fully-funded higher education for high school graduates in the US. HCL's US recruitment efforts will focus on North Carolina, Texas, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and its recently launched global delivery centre in Hartford. "Qualified candidates will work across roles in IT consulting and technology, including agile application development, cloud, IT infrastructure services, IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics and digital engineering," HCL added.

HCL Technologies, which employs over 1,87,000 people globally, has continued to expand its footprint outside India to bolster its 22,000-person strong US presence across 15 offices and multiple global delivery centres.

