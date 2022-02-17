Havells, Crompton Greaves Consumer looking to buyout Butterfly Gandhimathi: Sources

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Havells have expressed interest in buying out Butterfly Gandhimathi, according to sources.

The kitchen appliance maker has been on the deal street, looking to raise around Rs 500 crore. The company’s plans to raise funds are aimed at expanding its automation and backward integration in its manufacturing facility back in Tamil Nadu as well as expanding capacities to enter international markets. Through this process of raising funds, the company has received a lot of interest from marquee private equity (PE) investors, along with an interest from Crompton Greaves Consumer and Havells for a complete buyout.

Butterfly Gandhimathi is currently in the process of evaluating all options and it remains to be seen as to which option the company will ultimately choose. The company is expected to come out with a decision in the next 15-30 days.

To confirm the rumours that are doing the rounds, CNBC-TV18 has reached out to Butterfly Gandhimathi, but is yet to receive any response. Havells and Crompton Greaves Consumer, on the other hand, refused to comment on the matter.

