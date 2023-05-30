Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation incubated S4S Technologies hits Rs 100 crore revenue

MIF’s accelerator has worked closely with S4S Technologies since 2019 to help solve key business challenges — from packaging and procurement inefficiencies to increasing their manufacturing capacities, new product launches to business pivoting from B2C to B2B model.

S4S Technologies, a full-stack food-processing platform, has clocked Rs 100 crore in its annual revenue. The company, which has created a solar-powered dehydration system to unlock value for farmers, industrial customers, and the environment, has been incubated by Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation’s Scale-Up Programme.

MIF’s accelerator has worked closely with S4S Technologies since 2019 to help solve key business challenges — from packaging and procurement inefficiencies to increasing their manufacturing capacities and new product launches to business pivoting from B2C to B2B model. The programme helped the startup overcome multiple business challenges through strategic and functional mentorship, which helped them build capacity and revenues, a statement said.

“This association played a critical role in shaping the trajectory of S4S Technologies’ exponential growth. Using this as a stepping stone, we hope our innovation can further disrupt the agri-tech sector through digitalisation and expansion,” said Vaibhav Tidke, Founder and CEO of S4S Technologies.

Incepted in 2016, MIF’s acceleration program Scale-Up provides hand-picked innovations with equity-free support, mentorship and access to capital and markets. The programme, to date, has supported over 50 innovations to achieve growth. The first startup to have achieved the soonicorn (soon-to-be unicorn) milestone from the MIF portfolio was Atomberg Technologies in 2021.

“Innovations are a vital driver in creating a positive social, economic, and environmental impact for the country. Through MIF’s flagship program - Scale-Up, our goal is to catalyse the growth journey of disruptive innovations like S4S Technologies that are paving the way for India’s new age economy,” said Harsh Mariwala, Founder of Marico Innovation Foundation & Chairman of Marico.

The foundation has also announced the addition of six new companies that were onboarded to the Scale-Up Program in FY22-23. These startups span sectors like agriculture, food supply chain, circularity in plastics, healthcare, education, and clean technology.

The six new members of MIF’s Scale-Up Program include:

Uravu Labs: Founded in 2017, the Bengaluru-based startup is focused on creating 100 percent renewable water from the air.

Indra Water: Founded in 2018, the Mumbai-based company is focused on conserving water resources and improving water quality through its advanced techniques and comprehensive solutions.

Wastelink: The Delhi-based startup which was incepted in 2018 offers an innovative solution that not only mitigates waste but also addresses the challenges of feeding livestock sustainably.

Gramcover: The fintech company launched in 2016 provides accessible and affordable insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of rural communities.

New Leaf Dynamic: The food-tech startup specializes in sustainable refrigeration solutions for perishable food items.

GreenPod Labs: The Chennai-based agritech company provides cost-effective post-harvest solutions to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables during storage and transport.