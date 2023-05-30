Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation incubated S4S Technologies hits Rs 100 crore revenue

MIF’s accelerator has worked closely with S4S Technologies since 2019 to help solve key business challenges — from packaging and procurement inefficiencies to increasing their manufacturing capacities, new product launches to business pivoting from B2C to B2B model.

S4S Technologies, a full-stack food-processing platform, has clocked Rs 100 crore in its annual revenue. The company, which has created a solar-powered dehydration system to unlock value for farmers, industrial customers, and the environment, has been incubated by Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation’s Scale-Up Programme.

MIF’s accelerator has worked closely with S4S Technologies since 2019 to help solve key business challenges — from packaging and procurement inefficiencies to increasing their manufacturing capacities and new product launches to business pivoting from B2C to B2B model. The programme helped the startup overcome multiple business challenges through strategic and functional mentorship, which helped them build capacity and revenues, a statement said.

“This association played a critical role in shaping the trajectory of S4S Technologies’ exponential growth. Using this as a stepping stone, we hope our innovation can further disrupt the agri-tech sector through digitalisation and expansion,” said Vaibhav Tidke, Founder and CEO of S4S Technologies.