Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato IPO's success triggers Twitter debate

My newest corporate venture:I am starting a Swiggy/Zomato like app. I will provide food at 40% discount with a loss of only Rs 3000 cr. If you think the loss is less, I will give 60% discount. I will then list it at Rs 1 lakh cr.Looking for suckers to invest!— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 17, 2021
