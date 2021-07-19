Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato IPO's success triggers Twitter debate

    Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato IPO's success triggers Twitter debate

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    After RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took a dig at Zomato's mega IPO, Twitterati joined the debate on whether a loss-making unicorn should get such high valuations.

    Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato IPO's success triggers Twitter debate
    After Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) ended on Friday with a record-breaking subscription, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka took a dig at the online food delivery service's grand success.
    When it lists next week, Zomato will be the first of the Indian unicorns to become a publicly-listed business on the stock exchanges.
    In the Zomato IPO, the non-anchor portion of 71.92 crore shares (amounting to around Rs 5,466 crore) was subscribed close to 40 times on July 16 (closing day of bidding). Reports said that the demand of over Rs 2.1 lakh crore was the third-highest ever in the history of such public offers. And 186 anchor investors had invested around Rs 4,196 crore on July 13.
    But Goenka was not impressed. He tweeted that he intends to start his newest corporate venture, an app similar to Zomato or Swiggy, offer more discounts and post fewer losses relatively. And he hoped to list it subsequently at Rs 1 lakh crore and claimed to look for “suckers to invest”.
     
    And Twitterati responded to Goenka’s tweet and joined the debate on whether a loss-making unicorn should get such high valuations.
    Animesh Lodha challenged Goenka to replicate Zomato’s business model.
    Twitter user Puneet Bhatnagar agreed with Goenka that this (subscribing to Zomato's IPO) defied logic.
     
    CA Vivek R. Kasat pointed out that Zomato’s employees (direct stakeholders) did not subscribe to their quote fully.
    Pawan Kumar Nathani tweeted that once the model matures, Zomato might make more money from other avenues like how e-commerce giant Amazon does.
     
    Twitter user Ashok Ramachandran agreed with Goenka and tweeted that he was sharing with his friend that people are investing in something, which is not even tangible.
     
    Most of the brokerage house analysts in their reports had recommended that investors should apply for listing gains to Zomato’s IPO (which had a price band of Rs 72-76 per share).
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tristar Intermediates acquisition to help personal care segment: Rossari Biotech

    Next Article

    L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,474.25 -48.10 -3.16
    IndusInd Bank1,021.50 -22.80 -2.18
    HDFC2,486.70 -50.20 -1.98
    Kotak Mahindra1,718.00 -31.50 -1.80
    Axis Bank758.00 -13.15 -1.71
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,474.55 -47.15 -3.10
    IndusInd Bank1,021.60 -22.95 -2.20
    HDFC2,486.80 -50.15 -1.98
    Kotak Mahindra1,717.35 -32.95 -1.88
    Axis Bank758.15 -12.95 -1.68
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,474.25 -48.10 -3.16
    IndusInd Bank1,021.50 -22.80 -2.18
    HDFC2,486.70 -50.20 -1.98
    Kotak Mahindra1,718.00 -31.50 -1.80
    Axis Bank758.00 -13.15 -1.71
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,474.55 -47.15 -3.10
    IndusInd Bank1,021.60 -22.95 -2.20
    HDFC2,486.80 -50.15 -1.98
    Kotak Mahindra1,717.35 -32.95 -1.88
    Axis Bank758.15 -12.95 -1.68

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.80000.24000.32
    Euro-Rupee88.17700.10500.12
    Pound-Rupee102.6810-0.0660-0.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68000.00270.39
    View More