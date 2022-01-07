HarperCollins wins global auction for Ratan Tata biography

HarperCollins has won a global auction to publish an authorised non-fiction biography of one of India’s best-known industrialists, Ratan Tata, Mint reported quoting unnamed sources.

Written by former bureaucrat Thomas Mathew, the book will contain details about Ratan Tata’s childhood, college years and early influences.

Mathew, who had access to the private papers, photographs and correspondences of the Tata Sons chairman emeritus over the past few years, has also documented recent events like Tata Motors’ making of the world’s cheapest car Nano, acquisition of Corus by Tata Steel and the controversial departure of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Ratan Tata had earlier approved the publication of the biography by the 1983-batch IAS officer. Mathew has also authored books like ‘The Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan’ and ‘Abode Under the Dome’.

The winning bid, which is likely to be over Rs 2 crore, will have the worldwide rights of the print, ebook and audiobook formats. However, the rights for over-the-top (OTT) versions of the book and films will still be with the author.

“The book saw a lot of interest. It’s definitely the biggest non-fiction deal from India," Mint quoted a publisher as saying.

The author receives an advance amount from the publisher for the rights to a book. When the publisher recoups the amount from the book’s sales, the author starts receiving a percentage from the sales in the form of royalties. Royalties can range from 5-15 percent of the sale price.

In book publishing, bidding figures are closely guarded. A similar bidding war in the non-fiction category was witnessed for cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 2014 biography ‘Playing it My Way’.

While Mint reached out to HarperCollins India and Mathew, both were unavailable for comments.

In June last year, another publishing house Penguin Random House India delivered a collection of inspirational stories about Tata Group called #TataStories. The collection was compiled by the company’s brand custodian Harish Bhat.

In July, Harvard University Press published ‘Tata: The Global Corporation That Built Indian Capitalism’, written by Mircea Raianu.