  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Hand sanitisers: The new gold rush for many Indian companies

Updated : May 14, 2020 07:59 PM IST

Over the last month, there have been more than a dozen companies from different sectors who have decided to foray into this space.
At the beginning of 2020, India's hand sanitiser market had only 3-4 prominent players like HUL, Himalaya Drug Company, GCPL and Reckitt Benckiser.
Sales of these hand sanitisers zoomed in early February and by the end of February hand sanitisers were out of stock.
Hand sanitisers: The new gold rush for many Indian companies

You May Also Like

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

Govt announces Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement