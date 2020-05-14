Business Hand sanitisers: The new gold rush for many Indian companies Updated : May 14, 2020 07:59 PM IST Over the last month, there have been more than a dozen companies from different sectors who have decided to foray into this space. At the beginning of 2020, India's hand sanitiser market had only 3-4 prominent players like HUL, Himalaya Drug Company, GCPL and Reckitt Benckiser. Sales of these hand sanitisers zoomed in early February and by the end of February hand sanitisers were out of stock. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365