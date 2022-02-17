Half of Indian jobseekers want permanent work-from-home: Report

Indian jobseekers are increasingly looking for remote, hybrid or permanent work-from-home (WFH) options. India’s largest job platform, Naukri.com reported that more than half of the jobseekers looked for permanent work-from-home roles.

According to the report, over the last six months, over 32 lakh job searches were for permanent/temporary remote jobs using a new filter. About 57 percent of these job searches were made for only permanent remote jobs. The number touched the highest mark in December 2021, with over 3.5 lakh searches.

The website had launched a new feature for ‘permanent remote’ and temporary ‘work from home during Covid.’ With this, companies can post job opportunities by specifying the nature of remote work to help them match with candidates who are looking for such opportunities.

Since this feature rolled out in July 2021, the portal saw over 93,000 permanent and temporary jobs being listed. Out of this, 22 percent jobs were for permanent WFH roles.

The trend is primarily driven by the demand for such jobs from candidates. While most restrictions might have been lifted, people are still looking to work from the comfort of their homes.

Companies are also considering making some job profiles and roles with high individual contribution that do not require intervention on a daily basis, and are permanently remote. Jobs in all three categories were posted by large and small companies. According to the report, IT, software, software services, ITeS and recruitment/staffing sectors are posting more permanently remote jobs.

Companies like Amazon, Tech Mahindra, HCL, PWC, Trigent, Flipkart, Siemens, Deloitte, Oracle, Zensar, TCS, Capgemini etc are posting both temporary and permanent remote jobs.

“At Naukri, we constantly observe the recruitment environment based on 10 million+ data points, and introduce features that enable relevant matchmaking between recruiters and jobseekers,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, in its press release.