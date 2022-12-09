HackersEra's research on CANBus hacking draws attention of cybersecurity experts

The CAN Bus is a way for all vehicles, including those with old-style internal combustion engines and newer ones, to talk to each other.

BlackHat Middle East and Africa (BlackHat MEA) held the world's largest annual cybersecurity and hacking convention in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Vikash Chaudhary, CEO of HackersEra, India's first vehicle PenTest company, was invited as a speaker.

Chaudhary shared the results of his research on automotive security tools for Can Bus hacking in a presentation called "HackersEra V1." This presentation was seen by cybersecurity professionals and business owners from all over the world.

"It was a great opportunity for me to give a detailed presentation to the global cybersecurity experts and industry leaders on the methodology and tool for the hacking of the CAN Bus in the automotive industry," said Chaudhary.

Black Hat MEA was the largest infosec event held anywhere in the world in 2021. The event brought together global CISOs from front-page companies, elite ethical hackers, more Black Hat trainers than anywhere except Vegas, and 30,000 visitors. The festive vibe and amazing design of the event set a new standard for the infosec community.

This global information security event took infosec light years away from the norm and put it on the edge.

HackersEra's Vikash Chaudhary was asked to speak at the BlackHat MEA conference on the topic "Methods of Attack for the Pursuit of CAN Bus Protocol" after years of studying automotive security and creating the security tool for CAN Bus hacking.

According to Chaudhary, a controller area network was developed because vehicles are intricate machines with a large number of components that must communicate with one another.

The CAN Bus is a way for all vehicles, including those with old-style internal combustion engines and newer ones, to talk to each other.

Any device in the network can make a message in a standard format and send it one after the other. The device with the highest priority will move forward, while the device with the lowest priority will have to wait. Vikash then demonstrated his tools and showed how an attacker could use them to exploit them in a very easy way.