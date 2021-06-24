H-1B Visa: US agency allows seekers to re-submit applications

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
A federal US body has announced that it will allow some foreign guest workers to re-submit their applications for the H-1B visa, the most sought-after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), such re-submission of applications is for those whose applications have been rejected or administratively closed solely because the requested start date was after October 1, 2020.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4750
|0.0630
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5830
|0.0910
|0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6689
|-0.0002
|-0.03