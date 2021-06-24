Home

    H-1B Visa: US agency allows seekers to re-submit applications

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    A federal US body has announced that it will allow some foreign guest workers to re-submit their applications for the H-1B visa, the most sought-after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), such re-submission of applications is for those whose applications have been rejected or administratively closed solely because the requested start date was after October 1, 2020.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
