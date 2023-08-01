Gurugram clashes | Companies tell employees to work from home as violence rages

A public statement issued by the office of the district magistrate acknowledged the existing situation and ordered that all government and private educational institutions remain closed on 2nd August 2023 in Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram.

Against the backdrop of continued communal clashes in Haryana, several corporate entities based in Gurugram have taken proactive measures to prioritise the safety and well-being of their employees. With continued incidents of violence reported in neighbouring districts on Tuesday (August 1), many companies have decided to curtail regular office hours and enforce a work-from-home policy for the coming few days.

Gurugram, known as the economic nucleus of Haryana and a prominent IT, financial, and medical tourism hub, sustains an extensive business ecosystem, accommodating over 30,000 companies and contributing to 70 percent of economic investments in Haryana.

A public statement issued by the office of the district magistrate acknowledged the existing situation and ordered that all government and private educational institutions remain closed on August 2, 2023, in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram district.

"Taking into consideration the current situation, it has come to attention of undersigned that there is communal tension in the neighboring district of Nuh, which has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements in bordering parts of District Gurugram particularly sohna. Such actions may disrupt peace, tranquility, and public order in the region," the order red.

"In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students ... it is hereby ordered that all government and private educational institutions shall remain closed on August 2, 2023, in Sohna Sub-division..." the order further read.

In light of this official communication and the escalating concerns, numerous corporate establishments have proactively opted to adopt a remote work setup until August 4.

Certain residential societies have also reportedly requested their majority-Muslim maids to refrain from work during this period, leading to a temporary suspension of online deliveries in the area.

At Hero MotoCorp in Gurgaon, employees are currently working remotely due to the enforcement of Section 144 by the authorities. In contrast, Maruti employees have resumed on-site work. As of now, production has not been halted, but all companies are prepared to follow any directives issued by the authorities, sources said.

Gurgaon police told CNBC-TV18 that orders to prevent gatherings under Section 144 of the IPC are still in effect. Although schools in Gurgaon were closed today, they are set to reopen tomorrow except those in the Sohna sub-division. There are no instructions to close offices or manufacturing facilities at this time. Furthermore, internet restrictions and school closures will continue in the Sohna sub-division.

Additionally, companies like LinkedIn have issued a work-from-home (WFH) advisory in a recent post. "I hope all of you are staying safe ... we are closely monitoring the situation in Gurgaon, and certain areas are still under stringent security measures imposed by government authorities. As a result, we strongly recommend that all staff exercise caution and discretion if they plan to work from the office in the upcoming days. If possible, it would be preferable to work from home, unless you have urgent business deliverables."

Note: The situation is ongoing, and we will continue to provide updates as the story develops.