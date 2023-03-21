Gulshan Group inaugurates Gulshan One29 on Noida Expressway

Gulshan One29 is a mixed-use development with retail comprising food, entertainment and office spaces.
Real estate developer Gulshan Group has recently inaugurated its first mall, Gulshan One29. The mall is spread across an area of 1.8 acres and is located at Sector 129 in Noida. Owing to its strategic location adjoining the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the mall’s main target audience is those commuting on the Noida Expressway.
“We are glad to announce the opening of our first mall, Gulshan One29, at Noida Expressway. This will be a significant step in strengthening our position in the fiercely competitive sector. We anticipate working with these brands in the future in a mutually beneficial manner. Our mall is a mix of entertainment and lifestyle, offering diverse services to our visitors," said Deepak Kapoor, director at Gulshan Group.
Gulshan One29 is a mixed-use development with retail comprising food, entertainment and office spaces. It hosts brands like Geetanjali Studio, Boombox, Mamagoto, Giani’s, Burger King, Chaayos, Subway, and Dhaba among others. It also houses a Movie Max multiplex.
“Various global brands have already started operating in the space to offer services along various verticals to visitors. Several renowned DJ bands have also been performing at the mall to entertain the visitors every evening,” the Gulshan Group said in a release.
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 11:51 PM IST
