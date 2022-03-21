Gulf CEOs on 4-day Jammu and Kashmir trip to explore business opportunities

Two months after Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit, where several important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with multiple UAE companies were signed, a high-level delegation of businessmen from Gulf countries landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

The CEOs of 30-plus companies, including Indian businessmen, will be in the Valley for the next four days, during which they will be looking at business opportunities in the Union territory.

As part of the four-day programme, Sinha, along with the principal secretary of industries and commerce and other government officials, will showcase investment opportunities, with focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sector.

The CEO of Century Financial, Bal Krishen is heading the high-level delegation of Gulf businessmen, along with CEOs from Saudi.

A CEO of a Dubai-based Company told News18 that the delegation will take part in some business events in the Valley, one of which is scheduled on March 22 at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

In the light of J&K’s significance as a major tourism hub, the delegation will also visit various tourist destinations, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, to explore investment opportunities. Sinha will also host a dinner for the business delegation.

A senior J&K official told News18 that the programme is in line with the initiatives taken by the government towards creating favourable infrastructure for export promotion and an entrepreneur-friendly environment. There will be pitch presentations of several exporters, start-ups and women entrepreneurs, along with an overview of the cottage and silk industries, product displays and artisan meets.

During Sinha’s visit to Dubai in January, agreements were signed with LuLu Group, Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC & Noon Group in various sectors. An MoU for $-100 million investment by Century Financial was also signed.

At the India-UAE Virtual Summit last month with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, PM Modi had said, “After the successful UAE visit of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, several Emirate companies have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome investment by UAE in all sectors, including logistics, healthcare and hospitality in Jammu and Kashmir, and will provide all kinds of facilities to your companies.”