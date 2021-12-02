Gujarat overtakes Maharashtra to become India's leading manufacturing hub

Gujarat has left behind Maharashtra to become the country's leading manufacturing hub, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gujarat saw its Gross Value Addition (GVA) in manufacturing grow by 15.9 percent annually between FY12 to FY20 to stand at Rs 5.11 lakh crore, data shows. GVA is an economic metric that measures the supply of goods and services in an economy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's annual growth rate stood at nearly half of Gujarat's at 7.5 percent for the same time period and its GVA for manufacturing stood at Rs 4.34 lakh crore in FY20.

Maharashtra is still the leading provider of services in India, with the state’s services GVA growing by 12.6 percent annually, standing at Rs 15.1 lakh crore in FY20.

Next in line after Maharashtra, in terms of manufacturing , was Tamil Nadu with a GVA of Rs 3.43 lakh crore followed by Karnataka at Rs 2.1 lakh crore and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. The growth rate in GVA for manufacturing in Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was 3.8 percent, 5.5 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively. India's cumulative manufacturing GVA grew to Rs 16.9 lakh crore in FY20 posting an annual growth rate of 9.7 percent since FY12.

Higher investments and reforms allowed Gujarat to post double-digit growth over the time period measured. Gujarat's capital investment in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) between FY12 and FY19 was Rs 5.85 lakh crore, while Maharashtra's investment during the same period was Rs 4.07 crore. Andhra Pradesh saw GFCF investments of Rs. 1.49 crore.

Reforms like the opening of a single window for business clearances, simplified labour norms, and the importance of incentive-linked schemes were highlighted by a KPMG report as key factors that led to Gujarat's growth.