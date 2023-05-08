English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsGroyyo turns profitable on EBITDA, clocks Rs 1600 crore revenue run rate in FY23

Groyyo turns profitable on EBITDA, clocks Rs 1600 crore revenue run rate in FY23

Groyyo turns profitable on EBITDA, clocks Rs 1600 crore revenue run rate in FY23
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  May 8, 2023 5:49:06 PM IST (Published)

Over the last 12 months, Groyyo claims to have acquired over 100 new buyers from across the world. It counts enterprise brands such as Inditex, Next, and Carrefour as its partners.

Groyyo, a B2B manufacturing and supply chain technology platform, within a year of operations and amidst a tough macroeconomic conditions, has achieved EBITDA profitability, clocking an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 1,600 crore. The company said strong unit economics achieved through a relentless focus on profitability from its very early days.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The startup has recorded a 7 times growth over the past year and has witnessed close to 2 times growth QoQ and is expecting to grow by more than 2 times in the coming financial year too.
"Despite troubling macroeconomic conditions our focus on building multiple in-house core capabilities combined with a relentless outlook towards frugality has enabled us to build & scale in this segment. That being said, we still consider ourselves very small fish in a very large global market and will continue to aggressively grow our volumes & profitability in the coming financial year," said Subin Mitra, Groyyo’s Co-founder and CEO.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X