The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns tanked an already slowing consumer demand with households in the country scaling back spending on discretionary items. All eyes during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech were on what she would announce to boost consumption and revive economic growth in the country.

While the Union Budget didn't feature any direct incentives to boost consumer spending, the FMCG industry believes that increased spending on healthcare and infrastructure is set to boost consumer demand as it will spur investment and create jobs. The industry also cheered no increase in direct taxes and the absence of other similar negatives such as a COVID cess.

The government increased budgetary allocation on healthcare by 137 percent, and infrastructure saw prominence through the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and monetisation of public infrastructure assets.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India called the Union Budget a forward-looking one with a focus on economic growth, infrastructure development and privatisation, besides supporting employment generation. He said that the Budget takes the investment route to drive long-term economic growth with a focus on healthcare.

"At a time of unprecedented economic stress when the government had little headroom for manoeuvre, the Finance Minister has rightly chosen to focus on higher capital expenditure and investments to pump up the economy. The 34% higher allocation under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to Rs 40,000 crore will hasten development of infrastructure for agri and allied activities, social sectors and rural connectivity.

"This would go a long way in improving penetration and helping drive consumption of FMCG products in the hinterland. Dabur is investing on strengthening its rural footprint to 60,000 villages by the end of this financial year from 52,000 villages in March 2020. It's heartening to see the government take the bold move towards higher borrowings to focus on long-term growth. Overall, I would call it a growth-oriented and progressive Budget that lays down the blueprint for creating an enabling framework that would promote an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

A similar sentiment was echoed by ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, who said that the growth-oriented budget provides further impetus to build India's competitiveness and fosters inclusive growth. "The enhanced capital expenditure, particularly on infrastructure, will create livelihoods and provide an accelerated thrust to the V-shaped recovery trajectory. The heightened spends on agriculture and rural infrastructure development are aligned to the comprehensive policy interventions aimed at creating competitive agri value chains to raise farm incomes. These augur well for the economy and will spur a virtuous consumption-investment-employment cycle," he explained.

In a rare move, the government also didn't announce any sin taxes, as a result of which cigarette prices will not see a hike this year, unlike every year. This was a big positive for ITC, which saw its stock surge by over 6 percent on Monday.

After a record contraction in India's GDP growth over the past two quarters, a boost in consumer sentiment comes at a time when consumer companies have been posting healthy earnings for the October-December (Q3) quarter. Hindustan Unilever, which saw a 4 percent volume growth, is quite pumped about urban demand bouncing back as mobility increases, thus boosting discretionary spends. Dabur too, saw a healthy volume growth of 18.1 per cent, while Marico’s volume growth came in at 15 percent

Aditya V Agarwal, Director, Emami Group also said a focus on infrastructure and rural sector provides major impetus to the industry in the long term.

“With key focus on building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, there are significant allocations for infrastructure building especially for rural India. The budget enhances allocation to agri-credit and also prioritises the agricultural and agri-allied sectors. All these measures are expected in generating an increase in rural consumption which is necessary for reviving the Indian economy,” Harsha v. Agarwal, Director, Emami added.

A boost to consumer spending will mean higher sales and volume growth for FMCG companies.

"Focus on 'Make in India', increased custom duties, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Infrastructure', construction, capital expenditure etc are definitely going to result in promoting domestic manufacturing, improving employment etc. Sourcing structures for retailers and FMCG companies dependent on imports may have to be revisited and focus on sourcing India-made products may increase. Purchasing power in the hands of rural and urban consumers through heavy spend on healthcare, infrastructure, housing, market borrowings and spend, is likely to make retailers and consumer companies smile. Further no increase in direct taxes is likely to add cherry to the cake,” Paresh Parekh, Partner & National Tax Leader, Retail Sector, EY said.

Harsha Razdan, Partner and Head, Consumer Markets and Internet Business, KPMG India further added that increasing investments in rural infrastructure, MSME development, job creation, MSME support and farmer productivity are the big themes from this budget aimed at driving growth in the coming year.

"Rural consumption is key and the government has considered significant investments in building rural infrastructure (Rs 40000 crore) – roads, public transport, ports and railways. Further, a number of measures rolled out in agriculture will drive rural consumption. In a bid to support MSMEs, INR 15,700 crores have been allocated. Further, rationalizing duties on raw material inputs and several other items will help encourage domestic processing," he added.