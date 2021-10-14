L.I.M.E, the Most Anticipated B-School Challenge to conclude it’s 13th season

Mumbai: L.I.M.E (Lessons in Marketing Excellence), one of the most anticipated B-School challenges is back. This is the 13th year of the competition that offers a prime opportunity to top B-school students to explore their management skills with real-life business challenges.

We opened this season with a launch event with eminent speakers Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian (Chief Economic Advisor, Govt. of India), Arundhati Bhattacharya (Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce, India), Sanjiv Mehta (Chairman & MD, HUL President, Unilever South Asia), Shereen Bhan _Managing Director CNBC TV- 18), Srinandan Sundaram (Executive Director and EVP Food Refreshments, HUL), Pratik Ved (General Manager, Premium Beauty Business Unit, HUL) & Arvind Sahay (Professor of Marketing and International Business, IIMA, MN Vora Chair Professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship). The speakers shared their insights on this year’s theme ‘The Disruption Economy’.

Sanjeev Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL explained how this prestigious, tooth-and-nail competition has evolved through the years. He also pointed out how this event contributed significantly, to shape the future of the brightest young marketers among the top business schools.

As the competition started we saw some innovative and brilliant ideas from the brightest marketing minds. The participants sincerely presented their cases to the jury and explained their ideas with passion and conviction. After several elimination rounds we have our finalists Team Stargazers (Indian School of Business ISB), Team e-lime-nators (Indian Institute of Management IIM, Ahmedabad), Team LIMElight (Indian School of Business) and Team Lemonade (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research Mumbai) who would be battling for the top spot at the Finale on 19th Oct.

Stay tuned to know more.

This is a partnered post.