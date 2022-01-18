Indian workforce optimistic of finding better-paying, happier jobs in 2022: LinkedIn

Just under a couple of weeks ago, CNBC-TV18 reported on the "Great Resignation", a global phenomenon in which employees, re-evaluating their careers, have been leaving jobs in record numbers. This, we reported, coincided an eight-year high in with hiring sentiment.

Now, jobs/professional networking platform LinkedIn, in a recent report, has suggested that India's workforce remains optimistic about the future of work, and that a significant percentage of professionals are considering changing their jobs in 2022--not withstanding the shapeshifting coronavirus pandemic.

LinkedIn today released its new job-seeker research report in which it said a significant 82 percent of professionals in India are considering a job change this year.

The LinkedIn survey had 1,111 respondents, who said they were leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance, not enough money, or greater career ambitions. When looking for new roles in the new year, professionals in India said flexible working arrangements will be the top priority moving forward.

"The pandemic has spurred people to rethink their careers and look for new job opportunities to meet their renewed purpose and priorities in life. "As confidence in new opportunities grows, it is evident that the Great Reshuffle in India is clearly being led by job seekers, and talent is in the driver's seat right now -- with flexibility as their no. 1 priority today," said Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

Vengurlekar further said that "our Jobs on the Rise list shows that the demand for tech-savvy talent is growing hotter across the IT, healthcare, and business development sectors".

LinkedIn's research further revealed that professionals in India are confident about their job roles, careers, and overall job availability getting better in 2022.

But, despite this confident outlook, around 71 percent of the respondents said they have come to question their abilities at work more than ever before, while 63 percent stated they suffer from the imposter syndrome. "This self-doubt seems to be a byproduct of working in isolation for nearly two years , as 33 percent of the respondents say the pandemic has negatively impacted their confidence at work," the report said.

The top reasons that can convince professionals in India to stay with their current employer in 2022 include a better salary, more appreciation, and an improved work-life balance. According to the survey, working women (37 percent) are 1.3 times more likely to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance as compared to working men (28 percent).

They are also more likely (49 percent) to say they will remain with their current employer if they get better pay when compared to working men (39 percent), it added. To help job-seekers identify the fastest-growing opportunities in India, LinkedIn has launched the second edition of the annual 'Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list'. To put together this year's rankings, LinkedIn looked at its platform data to identify job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021.

With businesses looking to further evolve their digital footprint in 2022, the list spotlights a growing demand for highly skilled IT workers (Site Reliability Engineer, Data Science Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer) and business development talent (Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Business Development Representative, Strategy Associate). The list also revealed that the healthcare sector is looking to fill vacancies for Wellness Specialists and Molecular Biologists who can mitigate the COVID-19 crisis and help businesses and communities to shelter from the pandemic.