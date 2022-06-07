These are the top 10 risks to global economic growth right now: Report

The Russia-Ukraine war has increased economic volatility as the US volatility index (VIX) and the economic policy uncertainty (EPU) index have seen a rise. But the rise is not as much as it was in March 2020 when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

According to a McKinsey report, the economic volatility is surprisingly low during the period of conflict. However, new potential risks to global economic growth have emerged as a direct consequence of the conflict.

The war’s effects on volatility in energy sources and prices can produce dramatic effects throughout the global economy. Geopolitical instability is also a limiter for businesses as it prevents them from taking risks and expansion. According to the McKinsey Global Survey of executive sentiment of March 2022, geopolitical risk displaced the pandemic and inflation as the biggest threat to global economic growth.

Here are 10 potential risks to global economic growth, according to the report

1. Geopolitical instability

Over half of executives who participated in the survey saw geopolitical instability as the biggest potential risk to global economic development. Geopolitical unrest affects confidence of businesses to take risks and increases uncertainty.

2. Inflation

Rising inflation has impacted the cost of living, the cost of doing business, borrowing money, and every other facet of the economy. Over 35 percent of the respondents cited inflation as one of the biggest potential risks to global economic growth.

3. Volatile energy prices

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the crude oil prices were pushed to a record high. The geopolitical tensions increased instability in the Middle East and added to oil market nervousness.

4. Supply chain disruptions

The conflict in Ukraine has forced most organisations to create more resilient supply chains. The overreliance of Europe, on natural gas and crude oil from Russia, as well as dependence on both Russia and Ukraine for key agricultural commodities has emerged as a key vulnerability for the global economy.

5. Rising interest rates

To combat inflation, central banks around the globe are hiking interest rates. This affects borrowers and businesses in different ways as the rates on financial products like loans and mortgages change.

6. Labour shortages

The current global labour shortage is impacting healthcare, transport, hospitality, social assistance, and foodservice industries. While COVID-19 triggered the trend, geopolitical tensions have added to the problem.

7. Increased economic volatility

The war has increased economic volatility. The global coordination of sanctions has impacted businesses across sectors globally. Also, the fluctuating energy prices have increased volatility in the markets.

8. COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 continues to impact the global economy as the threat is still lingering especially in parts of Greater China. China is key supplier to many industries and disruption in supply due to lockdowns has pushed many sectors such as the tech sector to cut down production.

9. Domestic political conflict

Domestic political conflict continues to be on the list as social tensions in many countries are on the rise. Over 10 percent of the respondents mentioned it as a threat to economic development.

10. Changes in trade policy