Coach-soch: Coach-Soch: The truant co-founder or CXO?

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Has your colleague—with whom you started the venture—become ‘troublesome’ of late? Troublesome for the business and its plans? Or are they creating difficulties for you, as an individual? Has your colleague—with whom you started the venture—become ‘troublesome’ of late? Troublesome for the business and its plans? Or are they creating difficulties for you, as an individual?

The person in question might be a talented, competent performer but not buying into your long-term goals or execution plans.

Any differences or disagreements during any strategic planning process should be welcome. But once it’s signed up, if someone does not want to stick to it, the organisation should be ready to let them go.

A team that shares differences in-between but believes in and stays focussed on the long-term unified goals is an essential driver for strategy execution.

Agreeing to disagree?

At what time or until when can disagreements be acceptable? What does it take to disagree – open mind, democratic organisational culture, mutual respect, others?

When does disagreement become dissent?

How can the core team agree on their disagreements? When do they escalate any divide to the board of directors?

When should the board intervene? Whose interests should they protect—mainly if the venture is controlled by major investors and where the founder(s) themselves are in the minority?

Respect and differences

Respect is important. Debating whether one is respected in a team is a touchy topic. It cannot be linked to just the success or failure of your ideas or your venture – whether current or the past. It has to be about the individual.

So how does one build trust and have mutual respect within the team? After all, one cannot outsource trust.

Can’t one disagree with others’ views and still be respected by and respect others? So how do teams build the culture of giving everyone the liberty and platform to voice their disagreements?

Not all fingers are alike

Nature itself reminds us every moment about co-existing with differences. It reminds us that each creation has a purpose of existence. Look at your hand; every finger is of different size, yet they co-exist in harmony. They don’t fight for supremacy over who is better than the rest.

Many times, teams or colleagues don’t question co-founders’ decisions. So the point is, who is going to nudge you towards true-north?

Who or what is going to hold you accountable? What if any such attempts by your colleagues get misconstrued as interference or insubordination?

Successful entrepreneurs have always unlearnt and learnt new ways quickly.

Trust is the most under-rated human value. On this value rests the concept of relationships – be it in personal life or professional. Trust, like integrity, cannot be measured by numbers. You don’t trust your partner 98.4 percent. Trust is binary; either you trust them, or you don’t.

If you don’t trust your business partner or a key core team member, distance yourself from them. The longer you procrastinate in that decision to sever business ties, the harder and messier it could potentially turn.

But what is trust? Who defines it? Is it a symbiotic relationship between a set of individuals? Or does it extend from individuals to society? For allowing the trust to rust is the worst!