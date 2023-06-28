Green Hydrogen Projects: MNRE projects need for 5.5 lakh crore debt-based funding over next 7 years

Secretary at the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, told that the ministry is in talks with the DFS (Department of Financial Services) and IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) to engage the private sector and explore funding avenues behind the traditional banking system.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has projected a need for investment worth Rs. 8 lakh crores, including Rs. 5.5 lakh crores of debt-based funding, for Green Hydrogen production disaggregated over the next 7 years.

He said that the money market, bond market and international agencies can be looked at for financing on a low-cost basis. Stating that the financing will be largely looked after by the private sector as it is setting up most of the Green Hydrogen projects, he informed that 48 projects for Green Hydrogen production have already been announced, which totals to 3.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Green Hydrogen production per annum.