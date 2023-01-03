homebusiness News

Granules India signs deal with Greenko ZeroC to set up Rs 2,000 crore project in Andhra Pradesh

Granules India signs deal with Greenko ZeroC to set up Rs 2,000 crore project in Andhra Pradesh

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 3, 2023 1:57:28 PM IST (Published)

Granules India and Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote state-of-the-art integrated Green Pharmaceutical Zone (GPZ) with first collaboration at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

Granules India Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with energy transition company Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for green molecule solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives. Granules India and Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote state-of-the-art integrated Green Pharmaceutical Zone (GPZ) with first collaboration at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

Towards this, Granules will build a Greenfield facility based on sustainability principles for large-scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), Intermediates, APIs and fermentation-based products. The facility spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in a phased manner. The estimated cost of the project will be approximately Rs 2,000 crore over five years.


Dr Krishna Prasad, CMD, Granules India, said, “The partnership with Greenko will power our sustainability journey by minimising carbon footprint and impact of our operations on the environment. Sustainability and Green chemistry are key pillars of our commitment to heal the planet and people through minimizing carbon footprint, adopting resource efficient processes, and reducing waste across our value chain.”

Granules India Ltd is a pharmaceutical major headquartered at Hyderabad has presence in over 80 countries across the world, including United States and United Kingdom. The company has six manufacturing facilities in India and one in the US.

Granules India Ltd stock was trading 1.94 percent higher at Rs 326.55 apiece on BSE at 1:55 pm on Tuesday.

Granules India signs deal with Greenko ZeroC to set up Rs 2,000 crore project in Andhra Pradesh

(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Andhra PradeshGranules IndiaGranules India Share

Previous Article

Borosil gains as it begins production from second furnace at Jaipur plant

Next Article

ONGC's Sagar Samrat rig begins oil and gas production in Arabian Sea