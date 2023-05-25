English
Pharma firm Granules India hit by IT security breach; stock tanks 2%

By Meghna Sen  May 25, 2023 12:58:44 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Granules India tumbled 2 percent in Thursday's trade. At 12:33 pm, the script was trading 1.94 percent lower at Rs 273.50 apiece on the BSE

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Granules India on Thursday informed the stock exchanges about an information technology security breach. The stock of Granules India tumbled 2 percent in Thursday's trade. At 12:33 pm, the script was trading 1.94 percent lower at Rs 273.50 apiece on the BSE.

The company said that it was investigating the matter and actions were being taken to address the incident.
