Govt to slash time taken to start new business to 5 days, says report

Updated : January 10, 2020 09:28 AM IST

The two new forms — 'Spice Plus' and 'Agile Pro' — will replace six forms currently required to avail of these services and will be unveiled in a month by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Centre is set to reduce the requirement and time taken for launching a new business from 10 processes and 18 days to just five processes and as many days.