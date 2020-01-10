#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Govt to slash time taken to start new business to 5 days, says report

Updated : January 10, 2020 09:28 AM IST

The two new forms — 'Spice Plus' and 'Agile Pro' — will replace six forms currently required to avail of these services and will be unveiled in a month by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The Centre is set to reduce the requirement and time taken for launching a new business from 10 processes and 18 days to just five processes and as many days.
The two forms will provide access to GSTIN, PAN, TAN, ESIC, EPFO, DIN, bank accounts and professional tax.
