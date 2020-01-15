#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Govt to consider provisions to pay higher salaries for key roles at loss making firms

Updated : January 15, 2020 08:30 PM IST

If Cabinet approves the MCA proposal then loss-making companies will be allowed to pay higher remuneration to key management roles.
Currently, loss-making companies are restricted from paying higher remuneration and salaries to high-level personnel.
Cabinet is also likely to consider decriminalisation of about 44 offenses under the companies Act.
