Business
Govt to consider provisions to pay higher salaries for key roles at loss making firms
Updated : January 15, 2020 08:30 PM IST
If Cabinet approves the MCA proposal then loss-making companies will be allowed to pay higher remuneration to key management roles.
Currently, loss-making companies are restricted from paying higher remuneration and salaries to high-level personnel.
Cabinet is also likely to consider decriminalisation of about 44 offenses under the companies Act.
