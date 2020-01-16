#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Govt plans new law to protect foreign investment

Updated : January 16, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Foreign investors have highlighted the enforcement of contracts as one of their biggest concerns.
Finance ministry has proposed appointing a mediator and setting up fast-track courts to settle disputes between investors and the government.
Though India’s overall ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business report has improved to 63 from 142 in 2014, it still ranks poorly — 163 out of 190 — when it comes to enforcement of contracts.
Govt plans new law to protect foreign investment
