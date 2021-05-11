  • SENSEX
Padmakumar Nair of SBI appointed as the CEO of proposed National ARC

Updated : May 11, 2021 03:36:45 IST

Nair is currently the Chief General Manager in charge of Stressed Assets at the country’s largest bank, SBI.
He is a State Bank veteran, with close to two decades served at the bank in various roles.
The proposed bad bank is expected to take over legacy stressed assets, larger than Rs 500 crores in total exposure, from Indian banks.
