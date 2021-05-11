Padmakumar Nair of SBI appointed as the CEO of proposed National ARC Updated : May 11, 2021 03:36:45 IST Nair is currently the Chief General Manager in charge of Stressed Assets at the country’s largest bank, SBI. He is a State Bank veteran, with close to two decades served at the bank in various roles. The proposed bad bank is expected to take over legacy stressed assets, larger than Rs 500 crores in total exposure, from Indian banks. Published : May 11, 2021 11:26 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply