The government has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from domestic and foreign players for strategic sale of 26 percent of the equity stake in Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), out of the 54.03 percent holding it has in the company.

The Centre will also transfer management control to the buyer.

In 2017, the government had decided to separate the operational and non-operational lands and keep the surplus assets out of the scope of disinvestment. Accordingly, as per the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM), these land assets will not be a part of the transaction.