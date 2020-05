The government on Friday announced an 'Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund' worth Rs 15,000 crore to support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure.

"There are many areas in the country with high milk production and a great potential for private investment in dairy. Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 15,000 crore will be set up to incentivise this," Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman said while announcing the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to revive the economy.

"The incentives will be given for establishing plants for exports of niche products," she added.

In another announcement, the government said it will launch 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries to plug critical gaps in fisheries value chain.