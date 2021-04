CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is working on restoring domestic vaccine supplies by the months of June and July.

The aim is to have adequate stocks for domestic use by June and July. After the Sputnik V vaccine, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine and Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine could receive emergency use authorisation by July and the same goes for Bharat Biotech’s nasal spray could receive approval by Indian drug regulators in the next three-four months.

On the second day of the 'Tika Utsav' vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered on Monday, taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Many workplace vaccination centres became operational across the country in the government and private sector, the ministry said.