Government receives 38 bids in commercial coal mines auction

The Narendra Modi government on June 28 said it has received a total of 38 bids under three tranches of commercial coal mine auctions.

According to the Coal Ministry statement, a total of 31 companies have submitted their bids (both online and offline) in the auction process.

Under the fifth tranche of auctions, a total of 28 bids were received against 15 coal mines, where two or more bids have been received for eight coal mines. Under the second attempt of the third tranche, a total of nine coal mines were put up for auctions and six bids have been received against six coal mines.

Also Read: Indian steel is likely to get cheaper than imported ones

Under the 2nd attempt of the fourth tranche, a total of 4 coal mines were put up for auctions and 4 bids have been received against 3 coal mines," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

"The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction," the ministry added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2020 launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, saying this is a major step in making India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Also Read: Who are Gupta brothers and how they got caught