0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Government puts curbs on hydrofluorocarbons exports

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The government on imposed curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, to boost domestic availability of the chemical. Earlier this month, the government had imposed similar curbs on imports of HFCs.

Government puts curbs on hydrofluorocarbons exports
The government on Wednesday imposed curbs on exports of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), used in refrigeration and air-conditioning, to boost domestic availability of the chemical. Exporters will now have to seek permission from the government to export hydrofluorocarbons.
"Export policy of hydrofluorocarbons has been revised from free to restricted category with immediate effect, and export authorizations would be issued on no objection certificate (NOC) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The move assumes significance as the government has extended a Rs 6,238-crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods to boost the manufacturing of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights.
Earlier this month, the government had imposed similar curbs on imports of HFCs.
Also Read:
 
 
Tags
Previous Article

Bajaj Electricals extends licence pact with UK-based Morphy Richards for 15 years

Next Article

Adani Wilmar plans acquisition of brands and processing units in mass rice segment

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More