Government pushing data centres; experts evaluate benefits from opportunity

The government wants to make India a data center hub and it is working on an incentive policy that could draw investment of about Rs 3 lakh crore, according to reports. JLL has estimated that India’s data center capacity could double to over 1,000 megawatts by 2023.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ajay Patil, CFO of Cummins India, Darshan Hiranandani, chairman of Yotta Infra Solutions and Ashish Modi, president-Asia at Honeywell Building Technologies spoke at length about the business that biggies like Reliance, Adani and Airtel have committed to, and how other companies, including several listed ones, will benefit from the opportunity.

Patil said, “Data centre is a big growth segment for many players including us because of the way we have seen digitisation take off across multitude of our lives, both personal and professional.”

Meanwhile, Modi said the data centre market shall go at a breaking speed and given the portfolio Honeywell Building Technologies has, the firm wants to grow with the market, which is at the high double-digit rate and that’s what it is looking at. “The next-generation data centre is going to come from cloud solutions and that is what we provide. So really exciting times,” he added.

According to Hiranandani, Yotta has built 30 MW and 60 MW is under construction. “Over the next 4-5 years, we expect to build 300 MW under Yotta. Therefore, between 10 percent and 15 percent of market share is what we hope to get,” he said.

