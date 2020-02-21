Business
Government proposes amendments to competition law; seeks comments
Updated : February 21, 2020 08:41 PM IST
The draft bill to amend the Competition Act, 2002, has been made public more than six months after an expert panel suggested sweeping changes to the law.
In the bill, prepared by the corporate affairs ministry, provision for settlement of cases has been proposed, among others.
Another proposal in the bill is to have a clause wherein a person can offer "commitments in respect of the alleged contraventions", subject to certain conditions.