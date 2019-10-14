Business
Government e-Marketplace can become India's Amazon, says Piyush Goyal
Updated : October 14, 2019 08:04 AM IST
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that he imagines the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to become a platform like Amazon and Flipkart to sell Indian products.
GeM facilitates online procurement of common use goods and services required by various government departments and PSUs and aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement.
The GeM portal can become an outlet in the country and abroad for swadeshi goods from India, he said, in the context of providing a wider market for co-operative products.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more