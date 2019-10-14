#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Government e-Marketplace can become India's Amazon, says Piyush Goyal

October 14, 2019

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that he imagines the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to become a platform like Amazon and Flipkart to sell Indian products.
GeM facilitates online procurement of common use goods and services required by various government departments and PSUs and aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement.
The GeM portal can become an outlet in the country and abroad for swadeshi goods from India, he said, in the context of providing a wider market for co-operative products.
