Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing

Updated : March 14, 2020 11:58 AM IST

Verily, a healthcare tech company also owned by Alphabet, said it was leading the effort to develop the web tool, with the help of an undisclosed number of Google employees.
About 1,700 Google workers have volunteered to help with coronavirus-related efforts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Leading US retailers will work with the government to assist with drive-through coronavirus testing, the Retail Industry Leaders Association said.
