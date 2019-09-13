Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe
Updated : September 13, 2019 09:06 AM IST
The French Treasury accused the Google, which has headquarters in Ireland, of fiscal engineering to avoid paying taxes in France.
Google has used a legal loophole in the past to avoid paying hefty tax fees in European countries by having staff in Dublin close all sales contracts.
The French Financial Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Google's accounts in June 2015.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more