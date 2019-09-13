TOP NEWS »

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Updated : September 13, 2019 09:06 AM IST

The French Treasury accused the Google, which has headquarters in Ireland, of fiscal engineering to avoid paying taxes in France.
Google has used a legal loophole in the past to avoid paying hefty tax fees in European countries by having staff in Dublin close all sales contracts.
The French Financial Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Google's accounts in June 2015.
