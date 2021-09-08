Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 series getting September Android security update; check details

Google has notified the September Android security update for its Pixel smartphones. The list of compatible models includes Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4, Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. The tech giant notified the update via its support page. The company has also mentioned the firmware build numbers for the pixel units on this page.

Google said the update will roll out over the air (OTA). The update is said to be rolled out in phases, depending upon the carrier and the handset. This implies that it may take weeks before all the phones receive the September Android update. Pixel users will receive a notification as soon as it is available on their devices.

With the latest security patch update dated September 1, the company has managed to resolve around 17 issues and with the patch dated September 5, the company has resolved 23 issues. The faults range from critical to moderate. The most severe of them is a critical security vulnerability in the framework component that could allow a remote attacker to cause a permanent denial of service using a specially crafted file.

The tech giant has also posted factory images and OTA images of the latest update for users to upload manually.