Goodwin Jewellers fraud: All you need to know

Updated : November 11, 2019 03:20 PM IST

Maharashtra-based Goodwin Jewellers’ alleged fraud has rendered a jolt to the customers. This scam comes at a time when high gold price and the ongoing economic slowdown in the country have dampened market sentiment.
The Koregaon Park (KP) police filed a cheating case against Goodwin Jewellers for duping 89 people to the measure of Rs 3.4 crore.
The jewellery chain owners, who hail from Kerala, have told the affected customers that their money was "safe" and promised to return it.
