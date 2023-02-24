GoMechanic reports sales growth, eyes annual aggregate P&L annual profitability

The company shared that it has serviced 30,000 vehicles last month which is 70 percent of the peak sales achieved in its entire existence back in July 2022. This milestone represents a significant achievement for GoMechanic, as it happened with reduced marketing spends and amidst all the speculation.

GoMechanic, one of India’s network of technology-enabled car service centres, has set its sights on achieving operational break-even and profitability at annual aggregate P&L level as soon as possible. The company's leadership team said it is focused on ensuring a sustainable solution, rather than a temporary quick fix. In January 2023, it claims to have achieved a significant turnaround in its core business of services.

Official sources said the company has quickly recalibrated it’s business strategy and has already taken some difficult but necessary decisions. It is also continuing to investing substantially in the upskilling of auto service professionals through their NSDC partnership.

According to the spokesperson, "The value proposition of the company for the largely underserved workforce of the unorganized Indian automotive service and repair industry remains extremely robust. The company is confident of continuing to attract new workshops and professionals to their platform. Combined with the strengthening of operations and tuning of the business model, we are confident of steadily moving towards their goal of achieving operational break-even and profitability at an aggregate, annual P&L level.“

"My association started with them 3 years back. Till date have not had any issues with them. They have been helpful and supportive. There are ups and downs in any business that many organizations have overcome. We hope GoMechanic will be out of this situation soon and my support is with them,” said Deepak Singh Rawal, MD of the Cars Clinic in Noida, one of the partners in the GoMechanic network.

By prioritizing revenue generation and cost reduction, GoMechanic is well-positioned to continue growing and expanding their business, while also empowering the underserved workforce of the Indian automotive service and repair industry.

One of India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centres, the company claims to have served 10 lakh+ (one million+) customers and 15 lakh+ (1.5 million+) cars in the last 7 years. Gomechanic says it still has 800 car repair workshops employing 4000+ professionals across 20+ cities in India, including DelhiNCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chennai.