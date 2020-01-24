Business
Goldman won't take companies public without at least one 'diverse' board member, says CEO David Solomon
Updated : January 24, 2020 02:55 PM IST
"Starting on July 1st in the US and Europe, we are not going to take a company public unless there's at least one diverse board candidate, with a focus on women," David Solomon said
About 60 companies in the US and Europe have gone public recently with all white, male boards, David Solomon said.
With four women on its 11-person board, Goldman with its extensive network of corporate executives could help clients find female board candidates if needed, David Solomon said.
