Gods Reign introduces facility for e-sports athletes to have 360 degree experience

India’s professional Gaming and Entertainment Company, Gods Reign has set up its expansion plan by opening a new training facility in Whitefield, Bangalore. Gods Reign houses some of the Indian e-sport athletes from across the nation and offers extensive services to its clients, ensuring that their stay is a memorable one, the company recently said in a statement.

To offer 360-degree world class facilities, Gods Reign features a VALORANT gaming room, a battle royale gaming room, projector room and other facilities for the e-sports players and support staff. To take care of the player’s physical health, it has a swimming pool and gym where the players can go to relax and train. To take care of the player’s mental health, the facility has sports psychologists for their athlete’s mental wellbeing, the firm said.

Adding to the expansion plans, KR Rohith, the CEO of Gods Reign, said, "The perception that every bootcamp should be a place to stay, eat and play needs to change. With Gods Reign, I've taken the initiative to solve the problems faced by players widely across many training facilities and built a one-stop solution for all our professional athletes, from stay and food to leisure and entertainment and exercise."

KR Rohith further added, “E-sports continues to integrate into popular culture, fans, brands, media outlets, and the Government of India now has given official recognition to e-sports. There are lots of investors and brands are paying attention to the rise in popularity of this sector.”

Apart from the stay features, the facility also provides the players with technological support from devices and headphones to other peripherals for mobile and PC gamers.

In the gaming room there are Six PCs, five for the players and one for the coach All PCs in the Valorant room have high-performance components including Ryzen 7 Processor, Zotac Gaming GEFORCE RTX 3070 TI Graphic Card and BenQ Zowie Xl2546 240 Hz Display. Additionally, the Battle Royale Rooms have the same setup for games like BGMI and New State Mobile.