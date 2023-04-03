Gods Reign introduces facility for e-sports athletes to have 360 degree experience

Gods Reign houses some of the Indian e-sport athletes from across the nation and offers extensive services to its clients, ensuring that their stay is a memorable one, the company recently said in a statement.
India’s professional Gaming and Entertainment Company, Gods Reign has set up its expansion plan by opening a new training facility in Whitefield, Bangalore. Gods Reign houses some of the Indian e-sport athletes from across the nation and offers extensive services to its clients, ensuring that their stay is a memorable one, the company recently said in a statement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice
Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
To offer 360-degree world class facilities, Gods Reign features a VALORANT gaming room, a battle royale gaming room, projector room and other facilities for the e-sports players and support staff. To take care of the player’s physical health, it has a swimming pool and gym where the players can go to relax and train. To take care of the player’s mental health, the facility has sports psychologists for their athlete’s mental wellbeing, the firm said.
Adding to the expansion plans, KR Rohith, the CEO of Gods Reign, said, "The perception that every bootcamp should be a place to stay, eat and play needs to change. With Gods Reign, I've taken the initiative to solve the problems faced by players widely across many training facilities and built a one-stop solution for all our professional athletes, from stay and food to leisure and entertainment and exercise."
KR Rohith further added, “E-sports continues to integrate into popular culture, fans, brands, media outlets, and the Government of India now has given official recognition to e-sports. There are lots of investors and brands are paying attention to the rise in popularity of this sector.”
Apart from the stay features, the facility also provides the players with technological support from devices and headphones to other peripherals for mobile and PC gamers.
In the gaming room there are Six PCs, five for the players and one for the coach All PCs in the Valorant room have high-performance components including Ryzen 7 Processor, Zotac Gaming GEFORCE RTX 3070 TI Graphic Card and BenQ Zowie Xl2546 240 Hz Display. Additionally, the Battle Royale Rooms have the same setup for games like BGMI and New State Mobile.
First Published: Apr 3, 2023 5:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!