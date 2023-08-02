Godrej Properties Q1 results: Godrej Projects Development said that it has made an offer to buy back units or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project and will account for the buyback if and when the intending customers execute the relevant documentation with GPDL.

Godrej Properties, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Ltd, on Wednesday said it has provided for Rs 155 crore towards the repair and maintenance of Godrej summit in Gurgaon. The Godrej Summit in Gurgaon was completed in phases in 2017 and 2018, the real estate company said in a filing.

The company also said that it has recently appointed an external expert to undertake a detailed independent assessment of a quality issue discovered in Godrej Projects Development Limited.

"Godrej Projects Development Limited ('GPDL'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for one of its projects, Godrej Summit in Gurgaon, which was completed in phases in 2017 and 2018, recently appointed an external expert to undertake a detailed independent assessment of a quality issue discovered in the project," it said.

The assessment has identified the presence of chloride in the concrete used in the project, which when in contact with water, leads to corrosion of steel reinforcement, Godrej Properties said.

The external experts advised that with the required repair and maintenance framework, the building is expected to perform as per its intended design life.

Accordingly, an estimated amount of Rs 155 crore towards repair, maintenance, customer claims, or any ancillary costs has been provided in the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and approved by the Board earlier today, the company informed the exchanges.

"GPDL believes that it has the ability to claim against the contractors who constructed Godrej Summit," it said.

GPDL also said that it has made an offer to buy back units or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project and will account for the buyback if and when the intending customers execute the relevant documentation with GPDL.

Godrej Properties Q1 numbers

The company posted an operating loss of Rs 149 crore for the June quarter, which was wider than the operating loss of Rs 24.1 crore that it reported in the same period last year.

The weak operating performance came on the back of a 20 percent year-on-year drop in the total area sold. At 2.25 million square feet, the area sold declined by nearly 60 percent compared to the previous March quarter.

Booking value for the quarter under review tumbled by 11 percent from last year to Rs 2,254 crore. Sequentially, the booking value was down by 44 percent.

For fiscal FY24, Godrej Properties has guided for Rs 14,000 crore in annual bookings, Rs 10,000 crore in collections and deliveries of 12.5 million square feet.