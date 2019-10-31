Godrej family transfers some shareholdings into trusts, says report

Godrej family has transferred part of their stake in Godrej Industries to trusts, reported LiveMint. The move, the report said, is aimed at simplifying succession planning and avoiding inheritance tax in case of its reintroduction.

Due to the move, the over a century-old company has witnessed a significant reduction in overall promoter holding in the past 18 months, the report said. On the other hand, the overall holding of Godrej family trusts in Godrej Industries has shot up 40.57 percent since December, the report added.

The idea of shifting much stake into trusts comes at a time when many similar family-owned firms in the country are taking a similar path. This, as per the report include, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Analjit Singh of Max Group, Anil Rai Gupta of Havells India Ltd, and G. Mallikarjuna Rao of GMR Infrastructure Ltd.

The restructuring in the Godrej Group also comes months after news of rift within the family merged. Differences emerged among the members reportedly over future business strategy and the development of a prized Mumbai land parcel.