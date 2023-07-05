CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Godrej Consumer Products estimates double digit growth in Q1 sales; Shares rise 2%

Godrej Consumer Products estimates double-digit growth in Q1 sales; Shares rise 2%

Godrej Consumer Products estimates double-digit growth in Q1 sales; Shares rise 2%
By Meghna Sen  Jul 5, 2023 2:53:53 PM IST (Updated)

The fast-moving consumer goods company estimated that its sales increased in the double-digit percentage range in the first quarter of this fiscal, driven by strong demand for its home care and personal care products.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) were trading over 2 percent higher during Wednesday's afternoon deals after the Mumbai-based company shared its performance update during the June 2023 quarter (Q1FY24). At 1:42 pm, the scrip was trading 2.31 percent higher at Rs 1,086.45 apiece on the NSE.

The stock has gained 5 percent in the last five trading sessions while it has risen 22 percent on a year-to-date basis. In the last one year, GCPL shares have rallied 30.69 percent.
